Kartik Aaryan to star as shape-shifting serpent in ‘Naagzilla’, out Aug 14, 2025

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is set to headline the upcoming fantasy comedy “Naagzilla,” which will hit theatres on August 14, 2026. In a unique twist to his filmography, Aaryan will portray Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a mystical shape-shifting serpent, or Ichchadhari Naag, embarking on a fantastical and comedic adventure. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the “Fukrey” series, and written by Gautam Mehra.

Produced by a notable team including Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Sujit Jain, and Lamba himself, “Naagzilla” promises a blend of folklore, fun, and fantasy. The film’s first teaser, released on Instagram by Dharma Productions and Aaryan, offers a glimpse of the actor surrounded by snakes, teasing a quirky and mystical storyline. The announcement describes it as a new kind of entertainment coming to cinemas on Naag Panchami.

“Naagzilla” will mark Aaryan’s second film with Dharma Productions after “Tu Meri Main Tera.” The movie is set for a high-profile box office clash with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya,” another film in the horror-comedy genre, which is also slated for release on the same date, August 14, 2026. The film’s unique concept and festive timing position it as a major theatrical event.