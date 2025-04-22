Kerala Heat Rises; Thunderstorms Likely in Some Areas

In Kochi, the temperature will reach a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 26°C, with a real-feel temperature of 39°C. The skies will remain mostly cloudy, and thunderstorms are expected later, bringing possible lightning, brief downpours, and gusty winds.

Kozhikode will also experience a high of 33°C and a low of 26°C, with the real-feel temperature reaching 40°C. The day will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, with rain expected in the afternoon. Humidity will make the day feel hotter.

Thiruvananthapuram is forecast to see a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 25°C, with a real-feel temperature of 40.5°C. Thunderstorms are possible, and high humidity levels will increase discomfort. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and wear breathable clothing.

Kollam will see a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 26°C, with the real-feel temperature at 40°C. The morning will be sunny and humid, followed by a chance of thunderstorms. It’s recommended to stay updated on local weather conditions.