Kerala IB Officer’s Death: Colleague Sukanth Suresh Expelled from Service

Sukanth Suresh, an officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has been dismissed from service following his alleged involvement in the suicide of a fellow officer, Megha Madhusudhanan. The decision came after police informed the IB of Suresh’s connection to the incident, which occurred shortly after Megha completed her shift at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Megha, a 25-year-old woman, tragically took her life by jumping in front of a train. Investigations revealed that she was in a close relationship with Sukanth, who allegedly exploited her both financially and emotionally. The situation became more distressing when Sukanth reportedly refused to marry her, leading to Megha’s emotional turmoil.

Police have gathered strong evidence, including WhatsApp messages between the two and proof of a terminated pregnancy. It was also revealed that the last person Megha communicated with before her suicide was Sukanth. Following the incident, both Sukanth and his parents went into hiding. The victim’s family further uncovered that money had been transferred from Megha’s bank account to Sukanth’s, prompting the police to intensify their investigation. Despite several attempts, Sukanth remains untraceable, and he has sought anticipatory bail from the High Court.

Megha, a forensic science graduate, had recently moved to Thiruvananthapuram to work in the immigration wing at the airport. Her tragic death has drawn significant attention, and investigations are ongoing to hold those responsible accountable.