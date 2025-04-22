Probe Against Shine Tom Chacko Stalls as Police Admit Lack of Evidence

The investigation against actor Shine Tom Chacko over alleged drug use has hit a roadblock, with police now expressing concern over the lack of concrete evidence. Authorities fear that the case, which was initiated hastily, may not hold up in court, especially if forensic results turn out to be negative. The progress of the investigation remains uncertain, and there is still no clarity on whether Shine will be questioned again.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway within the film crew to resolve a separate complaint filed by actress Vincy Aloshious against Shine. During an internal committee meeting, Shine reportedly apologized to Vincy and assured her that there was no intention of inappropriate behavior. Vincy has stated that she does not plan to move forward with a police complaint, indicating a willingness to settle the matter internally.

Film industry bodies such as the Film Chamber and AMMA are closely monitoring the situation. Both organizations are considering issuing a formal warning to Shine but have chosen to wait for the findings of the internal committee before making any final decisions. A report from the committee is expected soon and will likely influence the next steps taken by these industry groups.