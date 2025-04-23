Asus launches Vivobook S-series laptops in India

Mumbai: Asus launched new Vivobook S-series laptops in the Indian market. The series include Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip.

Asus Vivobook S14 price in India starts at Rs. 67,990, while the Asus Vivobook S14 Flip begins at Rs. 69,990. Both laptops are available in a Cool Silver colourway. The 2-in-1 Vivobook S14 Flip can be purchased via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart, and it will also be sold via Asus exclusive stores, regional retail partners and multi-brand retail stores. On the other hand, the Vivobook S14 will be available via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart.

Both the Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip sport a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 300nits peak brightness. The display on the Vivobook S14 Flip is a touchscreen panel with stylus support that offers 360-degree rotation.

Asus has equipped the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU with Intel UHD graphics. They have 16GB of RAM that can expanded to 24GB via a second slot, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

You get a 1080p Full-HD camera with a privacy shutter on both laptops. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The Asus Vivobook S14 is equipped with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 port.

On the other hand, the Vivobook S14 Flip has a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Both models have a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The Asus Vivobook S14 packs a 4-cell 70Wh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 65W, while the Vivobook S14 Flip has a 3-cell 50Wh Li-ion battery with support for 90W charging. Both models have a US MIL-STD 810H durability certification.