Buddha Air to resume flights from this Indian city: Details

Kolkata: Nepal’s leading private airline – Buddha Air – has decided to resume Kathmandu-Kolkata flights. The service is resuming after a gap of six years.

‘Namaste Kolkata! The wait is almost over…stay tuned! Kolkata coming soon’, the airline wrote in a post on its social media handle. According to Nepal’s media reports, the airline plans to introduce its commercial lights to Kolkata by mid-July.

In 2019, Buddha Air operated three weekly flights on the route for nine months but discontinued the service as it had to incur a huge loss. This time, the company plans to operate four weekly flights – the same frequency previously maintained by Air India.

The airline operates regular commercial flights to Varanasi and aims to expand to Guwahati, Lucknow, and other Indian destinations. The Kathmandu-Kolkata flight takes 1 hour and 25 minutes.