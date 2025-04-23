Celebs like Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Jr NTR and others condemn Pahalgam terror attack

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several innocent tourists, has drawn sharp condemnation across the country. Alongside political leaders, numerous film industry figures voiced their grief and outrage. Actor Sanjay Dutt condemned the attack on social media, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers to respond decisively and ensure the perpetrators are punished. Vicky Kaushal, deeply moved, expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and hoped justice would be delivered swiftly.

Other prominent celebrities also joined in the chorus of condemnation. Anil Kapoor said he was heartbroken and prayed for strength for the victims’ families, while director Karan Johar described the attack as “heartbreaking” and offered prayers for those affected. Telugu star Jr NTR extended condolences to the families and emphasized his hopes for peace and justice in the wake of the attack, which has shaken the nation’s conscience.

In the aftermath, Prime Minister Modi returned to India from Saudi Arabia, cutting short his scheduled state visit. He reportedly skipped an official dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to address the developing situation at home. His immediate return underscores the gravity of the terror attack and the urgency of the government’s response to the crisis in Kashmir.