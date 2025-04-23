DGCA asks airlines to control fare surge, cancellations after Pahalgam attack

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an urgent advisory to airlines to boost flight operations from Srinagar and support stranded tourists. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to increase flight frequency to major Indian cities to manage the sharp rise in demand from travelers trying to return home amid safety concerns. The government also urged airlines to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges to ease the burden on affected passengers.

To address the situation, major carriers such as Air India and IndiGo have responded by adding extra flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on April 23. These efforts aim to support the safe and swift evacuation of tourists without exploiting the crisis commercially. The DGCA has emphasized the need for uninterrupted connectivity and passenger welfare during this sensitive period, ensuring that the increased demand is met compassionately.

Additionally, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached out to the Civil Aviation Minister to request help in transporting the bodies of victims to Mumbai. In response, the ministry has assured full cooperation. The central government has also cautioned airlines against inflating ticket prices and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure fair practices and adequate assistance for all travelers affected by the tragedy.