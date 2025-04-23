First photo of Pahalgam attackers released, all linked to LeT

Security forces have released an image of the four terrorists responsible for the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 tourists. Reports suggest that all four are affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and at least two of them are believed to be foreign nationals.

The Resistance Front (TRF), considered a front organization for the banned LeT, has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, an official confirmation from the Indian government regarding this claim is still pending.