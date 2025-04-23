Low intensity earthquake strikes Arabian Gulf

Riyadh: A low intensity earthquake measuring 4.36 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Arabian Gulf off Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The National Centre of Meteorology in UAE and the official spokesman for the Saudi Geological Survey, Tariq Aba Al Khail, confirmed this.

Al Khail attributed the cause of this earthquake to the stresses on the old faults in the Arabian Gulf region, caused by the movement of the Arabian Plate and its collision with the Eurasian Plate. He added that this earthquake is one below average and that Saudi borders were unaffected.

The National Centre of Meteorology also detected the quake off the coast of Jubail.