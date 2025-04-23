UAE authority revises parking tariffs in these regions

Dubai: Parkin PJSC announced revised parking tariffs for several areas in Dubai. Parkin PJSC is the emirate’s largest public parking operator.

The new rates, affects several areas under Zones W and WP. The revised pricing applies to key locations, including Al Karama (318W), Al Qusais First (32W), Madinat Dubai and Al Melaheyah (321W), and Al Kifaf (324WP).

New parking tariffs in Al Kifaf (Zone WP):

Dh6 per hour during peak hours (8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm)

Dh4 per hour during off-peak hours

The ‘WP’ code designates this as a premium parking zone, typically found in high-demand, densely populated areas such as those near public transport stations. These premium spaces are clearly marked with signage and zone codes like ‘345CP’, along with detailed tariff information.

Standard zone rates: Al Karama, Al Qusais First, Madinat Dubai and Al Melaheyah (Zone W)

Dh4 per hour all day, with no peak-hour variation

As of April 4, Dubai has implemented a variable parking tariff system. The cost of parking now depends on the time of day and whether the area is designated as a premium or standard zone.

Peak and off-peak timings:

Peak hours: 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm

Off-peak hours: 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 10pm

Tariffs during off-peak hours follow the existing pricing structure and remain unchanged. Dubai’s paid parking hours operate from 8am to 10pm, with no charges outside these hours. Parking is also free on Sundays and public holidays.