Thrissur Man Returns to India After Months Trapped in Russia-Ukraine War Zone

Jain Kurian, a native of Wadakkanchery in Kerala, has returned safely to India after enduring months in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone. He had suffered facial injuries from a drone strike three months ago and had been undergoing treatment. Upon arriving in New Delhi, he called his family early in the morning to inform them of his return and is expected to land in Cochin later today.

Jain’s ordeal intensified when, despite his expired contract, there were attempts to send him back to the warfront—a move that was only stopped following widespread media attention. His mother, Jessy, expressed relief and gratitude to all who helped in securing his safe return. However, she also voiced sorrow over the unresolved repatriation of Binil Babu, Jain’s companion who died in a drone strike during the same mission.

Both men had fallen prey to job fraud, having traveled to Russia last April after being promised electrician jobs. Instead, they were reportedly deceived by a Malayali agent and forced into a mercenary group. Binil was killed in January, and Jain, who later located Binil’s body, was injured in a second drone strike. Jain’s one-year contract officially ended on April 14, and he had raised concerns about forced extension before finally gaining his freedom and making his way home.