Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Five participants win Dh150,000 each

Abu Dhabi: Five participants walked away with Dh150,000 each for Big Ticket’s third weekly e-draw. Minhaz Chowdhury, a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national who has been living in Oman for over 15 years is one among the winners. Another winners is Rabiul Hassan, a 29-year-old driver from Chittagong, Bangladesh. He has been purchasing tickets with a group of four friends.

Packeer Ahamed Maraikhan, a 38-year-old from India, has been living in the UAE for the past 18 years. Residing in Satwa and working in plant operations, he first came across Big Ticket online and has been buying tickets with another friend for the last four to five years. Joji Isac, a 43-year-old engineer from Kerala, India, has been living in Dubai since 2007, almost 18 years now. He first heard about Big Ticket back in 2010 through his friends and started purchasing from 2011. Devadutt Vasudevan from India purchased his lucky winning ticket online, ticket number 274-390002.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle launches Indian Challenger Elite and the Indian Pursuit Elite limited-edition models

During April, Big Ticket is offering Dh25 million, alongside weekly cash draws, luxury car giveaways, and the Big Win Contest. There is also a special offer running all month long – buy two tickets and get two free. Every week, five winners walk away with Dh150,000 through Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws. Every ticket purchased in April qualifies for these draws, with winners announced every Thursday.

This month, Big Ticket is also giving away two luxury cars. The Range Rover Velar will find its new owner on May 3, while the BMW M440i will be won on June 3. Tickets are available online or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.