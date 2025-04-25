Indian Railways modifies lower berth allocation rules

New Delhi: Indian Railways has revised lower berth allocation rules. The national transporter has decided to expand the number of lower berths available to women, people with disabilities (PwD), and senior citizens.

By using an automatic allocation technique, Indian Railways has simplified the reservation process. Even if they do not specifically ask for it at the time of booking, elderly travellers (male passengers 60 and older and female passengers 58 and older) and pregnant women, as well as female passengers 45 years of age and older, will automatically be assigned lower berths, subject to availability.

The allotment of lower berths will vary depending on the type of coach:

Sleeper Class: 6–7 lower berths per coach.

Air-Conditioned 3-Tier (3AC): 4–5 lower berths per coach.

Air-Conditioned 2-Tier (2AC): 3–4 lower berths per coach.

The total number of coaches in the train determines how many reserved berths are available.

In addition to the normal lower bed quota, Indian Railways provides specific reservations for individuals with disabilities on all mail and express trains, including priority services like Rajdhani and Shatabdi. Some of the specific reservations are:

Sleeper Class: 4 berths (2 lower berths).

3AC/3E: 4 berths (2 lower berths).

Reserved Second Sitting (2S) and Air-Conditioned Chair Car (CC): 4 seats.

If a lower berth becomes available during the journey, elderly passengers, pregnant women and people with disabilities who were originally allotted upper or middle berths are given priority.