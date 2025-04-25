J&K: Top LeT Commander Altaf Lalli Killed in Bandipora Gunfight

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Altaf Lalli, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is part of a broader crackdown following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists. Security agencies have intensified their pursuit of LeT operatives suspected to be involved in that assault, aiming to dismantle the group’s local support structure.

In a related development, houses belonging to two local terrorists—Adil Thokar and Asif Shaikh—were blown up in separate IED blasts in Anantnag and Awantipora. Both individuals are believed to have provided logistical support to Pakistani terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack. In an effort to gather further intelligence, Anantnag Police have offered a reward of ?20 lakh for information leading to the capture of three LeT operatives: Adil Hussain Thokar, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa.

The Pahalgam massacre, now being described as the worst attack since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, took place in the scenic Baisaran Meadow. Terrorists dressed in military uniforms reportedly asked tourists to identify their religion before shooting them at close range. Despite heightened security in the area, the assailants managed to bypass checkpoints and carry out the brutal attack, shattering the region’s image as a peaceful tourist destination.