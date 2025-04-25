Nikon launches new full-frame mirrorless camera in India

Mumbai: Nikon Z5II full-frame mirrorless camera was launched in India. It sits above the Nikon Z5 in the company’s portfolio and features the company’s flagship EXSPEED 7 image processing engine. The Nikon Z5II is primarily aimed at video creators and filmmakers. It is bundled with a variety of Z Mount lenses.

Nikon Z5II price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,995 for the body only. Customers can also purchase the mirrorless camera with bundles including the Z5II + Nikon 24-70mm standard zoom lens among others. The company is providing an additional EN-EL 15c battery worth Rs. 4,990 and Mh-25a Charger worth Rs. 2,650 complimentary on purchases. The company says that the Nikon Z5II mirrorless camera will be available for purchase at authorised Nikon partners.

The Nikon Z5II is equipped with a 24.5-megapixel full-frame Backside Illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor which can shoot in either 4K 60 fps or full HD 120 fps. It is said to support a maximum standard sensitivity of ISO 64000 for still-image shooting and ISO 51200 for video recording.

The latest full-frame mirrorless camera has a 3.5 times faster autofocus system compared to the standard Z5 model which supports three different modes — AF-A, AF-C (continuous autofocus), and AF-S. It is complemented by low-light autofocus capabilities which can focus on objects in as low as -10 exposure value (EV).

The Z5II is powered by its flagship EXPEED 7 processor paired with its proprietary AI deep learning technology. The mirrorless camera is equipped with a five-axis Vibration Reduction (VR) system which provides up to 7.5 stops of stabilisation. It can capture fast-moving images in up to 14 frames per second along with 3D tracking which delivers accuracy.

The new camera supports video recording in N-LOG, HLG, and SDR modes. It provides in-camera 10-bit N-LOG and 12-bit N-RAW video recording support. Meanwhile, its Bright EVF, which is around 3,000 Candela per square metre, is claimed to be twice as bright as competing models.