Red Magic 10 Air launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Red Magic 10 Air has been unveiled in select global markets. The latest addition to the series comes months after the company unveiled the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro in China in November 2024.

Red Magic 10 Air price is set at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for the 12GB+256GB model, while the 16GB+512GB variant costs $649 (roughly Rs. 55,400). The latter is available in a Flare (orange) colourway, while the former version is offered in Hailstone (white) and Twilight (black) shades as well.

The Red Magic 10 Air sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116×2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, claimed to be enhanced with a RedCore R3 chip for gaming. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based RedMagicOS 10.

The Red Magic 10 Air has a dual rear camera unit that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video chats.

The handset is equipped with DTS-X certified speakers, a customisable Magic Key and RGB lighting. The handset has capacitive shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate and a nine-layer ICE-X cooling system for heat dissipation.

The Red Magic 10 Air packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It supports Google’s Circle to Search feature and Gemini AI features. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.