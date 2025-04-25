UAE launches 1-month public parking subscription

Sharjah: Sharjah launched a new public parking subscription. This allows individuals to obtain a personal subscription for one month for Dh166 and covers two zones of their choice. The new subscription joins a range of existing options for both individuals and establishments.

A subscription entails a paid parking service upon activation, granting the subscriber-whether an individual or a company-the right to use public parking spaces within Sharjah city based on the subscription’s specifications. Subscription fees fluctuate depending on the type of the subscription.

Below are the various parking subscriptions:

Personal parking for all areas in Sharjah city:

Duration Cost

10 days Dh170

20 days Dh290

30 days Dh390

3 months Dh850

6 months Dh1,400

12 months Dh2,300

Personal parking for two areas only:

Duration Cost

1 month (new) Dh166

3 months Dh500

6 months Dh900

12 months Dh1,700

Commercial parking for all areas in Sharjah city:

Duration Cost

10 days Dh170

20 days Dh290

30 days Dh390

3 months Dh1,050

6 months Dh1,750

12 months Dh2,850

Commercial parking for two areas:

Duration Cost

3 months Dh600

6 months Dh1,100

12 months Dh2,100

Exceptional parking subscription (20% discount):

Duration Cost

3 months Dh600

6 months Dh1,050

12 months Dh1,850

The exceptional parking subscription category is open to only UAE Citizens who are retired, elderly or living in paid parking zones – government employees in Sharjah city – students – social service beneficiaries – holders of homeland protectors card or Waffer card.

Below are the documents required to obtain exceptional parking subscription:

Emirates ID

Vehicle registration card

Trade license (for Commercial Subscriptions)

Discount Eligibility Proof (for Exceptional Subscriptions)

Service channels:

SCM website

www.shjmun.gov.ae

Approved service centres by Sharjah City Municipality

Applications for exceptional subscriptions are submitted through service centres only.