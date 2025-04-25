UAE launches 1-month public parking subscription

Sharjah: Sharjah launched a new public parking subscription. This allows individuals to obtain a personal subscription for one month for Dh166 and covers two zones of their choice. The new subscription joins a range of existing options for both individuals and establishments.
A subscription entails a paid parking service upon activation, granting the subscriber-whether an individual or a company-the right to use public parking spaces within Sharjah city based on the subscription’s specifications. Subscription fees fluctuate depending on the type of the subscription.
Below are the various parking subscriptions:
Personal parking for all areas in Sharjah city:
Duration Cost
10 days Dh170
20 days Dh290
30 days Dh390
3 months Dh850
6 months Dh1,400
12 months Dh2,300
Personal parking for two areas only:
Duration Cost
1 month (new) Dh166
3 months Dh500
6 months Dh900
12 months Dh1,700
Commercial parking for all areas in Sharjah city:
Duration Cost
10 days Dh170
20 days Dh290
30 days Dh390
3 months Dh1,050
6 months Dh1,750
12 months Dh2,850
Commercial parking for two areas:
Duration Cost
3 months Dh600
6 months Dh1,100
12 months Dh2,100
Exceptional parking subscription (20% discount):
Duration Cost
3 months Dh600
6 months Dh1,050
12 months Dh1,850
The exceptional parking subscription category is open to only UAE Citizens who are retired, elderly or living in paid parking zones – government employees in Sharjah city – students – social service beneficiaries – holders of homeland protectors card or Waffer card.
Below are the documents required to obtain exceptional parking subscription:
Emirates ID
Vehicle registration card
Trade license (for Commercial Subscriptions)
Discount Eligibility Proof (for Exceptional Subscriptions)
Service channels:
SCM website
www.shjmun.gov.ae
Approved service centres by Sharjah City Municipality
Applications for exceptional subscriptions are submitted through service centres only.
