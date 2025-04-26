Cardiologist warns eggs may harm heart health, here’s why

With rising concerns about heart health, especially among younger individuals due to modern lifestyles, experts are increasingly stressing the importance of healthier dietary choices. Dr. Steven Lome, a cardiologist, shared his views on the Physicians Committee podcast, highlighting foods that should be avoided to protect heart health. Among the top offenders, he pointed out eggs, describing them as “cholesterol bombs” due to their yolk being heavily packed with cholesterol. Dr. Lome noted that eggs are one of the primary sources of dietary cholesterol in the American diet.

However, the relationship between eggs and cholesterol remains a debated topic. According to Mayo Clinic, while cholesterol is necessary for building healthy cells, excessive levels—especially of the bad LDL cholesterol—can increase the risk of heart disease. Some studies suggest that eating eggs, when paired with a fiber-rich, heart-healthy diet, does not significantly elevate serum lipid levels and could even be beneficial. Conversely, other research, like one published in the Nutrients journal, indicates that high and long-term egg consumption may raise the LDL-c/HDL-c ratio, thus potentially increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

In addition to eggs, Dr. Lome also warns against consuming processed and red meats, citing their high saturated fat content, which is another risk factor for heart issues. As heart disease becomes more prevalent, especially among the youth, such dietary advice is gaining more attention, encouraging people to reconsider their everyday food choices for better cardiovascular health.