DGCA issues flight guidelines as Pakistan shuts airspace

Following Pakistan’s decision to shut its airspace to Indian airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued mandatory guidelines for Indian carriers. Airlines operating from northern cities like Delhi to western destinations must inform passengers during check-in about longer flying hours, potential technical stops for refueling, and possible crew changes. The DGCA directed airlines to adjust catering to suit longer travel times, ensure medical assistance at refueling stops, and train cabin crews to manage passenger fatigue. Travelers will mostly stay onboard during refueling, with enhanced meal and hydration plans to be provided during these extended flights.

Major Indian airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet — especially those operating from Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Lucknow to the UAE, Europe, and North America — will face significant disruptions, while routes from western and southern India remain unaffected. Air India, operating a majority of long-haul flights, expects some North America routes may require fuel stops depending on wind and load conditions. Pilots note that with Pakistan’s airspace closure, flights must now take a longer southern detour via Mumbai and Ahmedabad over the Arabian Sea, avoiding the earlier, shorter Hindukush corridor that was preferred after Afghanistan’s airspace restrictions in 2021.

This rerouting will increase operational costs due to extra fuel, longer flight times, and higher airport charges, likely driving up airfares by 30-40%. Airlines have been asked to create contingency plans for missed connections and compensate passengers for major delays. IndiGo has already suspended its Baku and Almaty flights due to range limitations. Experts draw parallels with the 2019 airspace closure after India’s Balakot strikes, which cost Indian airlines about Rs 700 crore, with Air India suffering the most.