Effective home remedies to calm stomach heat in summer

Stomach heat is a condition when our digestive system becomes more active than necessary and starts producing excessive heat. Due to this, a person has to face many problems like stomach irritation, pain, and diarrhoea. Most people face the problem of stomach heat during the summer season. In summer, stomach heat increases due to eating too much fried or spicy food, excessive tea or coffee consumption, or lack of water in the body. Here some home remedies to calm the stomach heat.

1. Drink plenty of water

To cool the heat of the stomach, keep your body hydrated. For this, drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water throughout the day. This will prevent dehydration and will also help in keeping the body cool.

2. Fennel water

To cool down the heat in the stomach, you can also drink fennel water. For this, soak 1 teaspoon of fennel in water overnight. Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning. This will cool down the heat in the stomach.

3. Mint

In summer, consuming mint can prove to be very beneficial in case of stomach heat. Actually, it contains menthol, which helps in keeping the stomach cool. For this, you can consume mint juice or tea. This can provide relief from stomach heat, burning sensation, cramps, and gas problems.

4. Buttermilk

You can also consume buttermilk to calm the heat of the stomach. Actually, it calms the digestive system, which can provide relief from stomach heat and irritation. For this, mix a little roasted cumin and black salt in buttermilk and drink it once or twice a day.

5. Coconut Water

Coconut water is very beneficial to cool the heat of the stomach. It maintains the electrolyte balance in the body and also keeps the body hydrated. Its consumption keeps the digestive system healthy. You can consume coconut water once or twice a day during summers.