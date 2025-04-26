Polycystic ovary syndrome( PCOS) is one of the most common endocrine complications found in women. It can lead to hormonal imbalance. It affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. Women with PCOS may experience a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and difficulty getting pregnant. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition.

By focusing on the right food choices and daily habits, individuals with PCOS can alleviate their symptoms and improve their overall health.

Here Are 3 Habits That Can Help Manage PCOS Naturally:

1. Start Your Day With Warm Water

Instead of starting your day with tea or coffee, begin with warm water mixed with cinnamon powder or apple cider vinegar. This will help improve your insulin sensitivity and reduce belly fat. Consuming caffeine first thing in the morning, especially on an empty stomach, can spike cortisol levels and negatively impact insulin sensitivity.

2. Be Physically Active

Engaging in light movement, even just a 10-minute walk, within the first hour can help. Lack of early morning movement can reduce insulin function and keep your hormones sluggish.

3. Do Not Skip Breakfast

Always eating a nourishing breakfast that is rich in protein and fibre. Skipping breakfast deprives your body of essential nutrients when it needs them most, which can slow down your metabolism and increase cravings later in the day. So, make sure to have a wholesome breakfast meal every day.