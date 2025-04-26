Know how elevated cortisol levels increase your body weight

Cortisol also know as stress hormone, is a hormone that is produced by the body when your body senses stress. Cortisol helps the body manage stress. From high blood pressure levels to increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high cortisol levels can be detrimental for your body. Also, it can lead to weight gain.

Increased Appetite and Cravings

High cortisol levels tend to increase your appetite, especially for high-calorie, sugary and fatty foods. This hormonal response is part of the body’s “fight-or-flight” mechanism. When cortisol remains elevated due to chronic stress, it can lead to overeating and emotional eating, thereby leading to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen.

Fat Storage

Cortisol leads to the storage of fat, especially visceral fat, which accumulates around the organs in the abdomen. This type of fat is linked to a higher risk of metabolic conditions like insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Even without a major increase in calorie intake, cortisol can change the pattern of fat storage in the body.

Also Read: Know health benefits of intermittent fasting

Muscle Breakdown and Low Metabolism

Cortisol breaks down muscle tissue for energy when you suffer from chronic stress. Loss of muscle mass reduces resting metabolic rate (RMR), which means your body burns fewer calories at rest. Over time, this decline in metabolism can make it easier to gain fat and harder to lose weight.

Insulin Resistance

Elevated cortisol can increase blood sugar levels, which can eventually lead to insulin resistance. This means your cells don’t absorb glucose efficiently, causing the body to store it as fat. Insulin resistance is one of the major causes of weight gain and obesity.

Poor Sleep Patterns

Cortisol plays a role in the sleep-wake cycle. Chronic stress and elevated cortisol can interfere with sleep, and poor sleep is linked to weight gain. Lack of sleep affects hormones like ghrelin and leptin, which help regulate hunger and satiety, thereby causing overeating.