Know relation between sex and memory

As per experts, there is a surprising connection between sex and memory. When you’re in the heat of passion with a new partner, your brain tends to focus on the sensory experience, not on committing details to memory. All that heavy breathing and physical stimulation leads to the release of hormones that can actually impair your memory formation.

The good news is that this effect is usually temporary. But for a short time after intimacy, you may find yourself a bit foggy on the specifics.

When you get intimate with someone, your brain goes into overdrive. All your senses are heightened, neurotransmitters like dopamine and oxytocin are flooding your system, and your memory centers are working hard to encode the experience. This means sex can actually have a big impact on your memory, for better and for worse.

For one, having sex may boost your memory. Studies show people who have frequent sex have better verbal and visual memory. Sex also increases neural connections in the hippocampus, the part of your brain responsible for memory formation and storage. The hormones released during sex, like dopamine, adrenaline and norepinephrine, activate the arousal and reward centers in your brain, making memories of the experience stronger.

On the flip side, bad sex can negatively impact your memory. If you have an awkward or unpleasant sexual encounter, your brain may suppress memories of the event as a defence mechanism.

When you have an enjoyable sexual experience, your brain actually forms strong memories of it. The link between sex and memory formation is quite literal. During sex, your brain releases chemicals like dopamine, oxytocin, and norepinephrine which activate the parts of your brain responsible for arousal, pleasure, and memory formation.

• Dopamine, the “feel-good” hormone, strengthens the connections between the neurons in your brain that are firing during sex, making the memory more vivid.

• Oxytocin, the “love hormone,” intensifies the emotions you feel during sex, cementing them into your memory.

• Norepinephrine, a stress hormone, also activates your amygdala, the part of your brain involved in emotional arousal and memory.