Motorola launches Edge 60 series: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 60 series was launched in global markets. The series include two models — Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Edge 60 —. Motorola Edge 60 Pro is priced at GBP 599 (roughly Rs. 68,000) in the UK for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is available in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow, and Pantone Sparkling Grape colourways. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 costs GBP 379 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the same storage configuration. The handset is offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Plum Perfect, and Pantone Shamrock colour options.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro and the Edge 60 models sport 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) 10-bit pOLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phones run on Motorola’s Android 15-based Hello UI.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is complemented by a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. Meanwhile, the Edge 60 gets a Dimensity 7300 processor with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

Both models come with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS); a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.0 aperture and macro capabilities; and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 73mm focal length, and an f/2.0 aperture. They also get a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Edge 60 series has IP68 + IP69-rated builds against dust and water ingress, and also gets MIL-STD-810H US military standard durability. In terms of connectivity, both phones support 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. They have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.Motorola has equipped the Edge 60 Pro with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 has a 5,200mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging.