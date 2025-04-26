OnePlus launches new smartphone: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus 13T was launched in China. OnePlus 13T price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB models are priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,000), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively. Customers can also purchase a top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB variant that costs CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The new OnePlus 13T model is available in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder (pink) colours (translated from Chinese).

The dual SIM OnePlus 13T runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0 on top and sports a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ (1,264×2,640 pixels) display with 94.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 460ppi pixel density, up to 1,600 nits global peak brightness, and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The new compact handset from OnePlus is equipped with a metal frame.

The OnePlus 13T runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with an Adreno 830 GPU. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone has a 4,400mm sq Glacier vapour chamber (VC) cooling area and 37,335 sq mm total heat dissipation area for thermal management.

The OnePlus 13T has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. The telephoto sensor offers up to 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. It has a 16-megapixel camera at the front, for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 13T Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, GPS, QZSS and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR control, light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, and X-axis linear motor.

The handset includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It features a new shortcut key for selecting sound profiles, activating Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, accessing the camera and other customisable actions. This new button replaces the Alert Slider.