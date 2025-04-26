Realme introduces GT 7: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme GT 7 was launched in China. Realme GT 7 price in China starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30.400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are marked at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100), CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700) and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,500), respectively. It is offered in Graphene Ice (blue), Graphene Snow (white), and Graphene Night (black) shades.

The Realme GT 7 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,280×2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500 nits peak brightness, a 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 4,608Hz PWM dimming rate. The handset is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

The Realme GT 7 carries a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.8 aperture alongside an 8-megapixel 112-degree ultra-wide shooter. The handset has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It supports 4K video recording and the live photos feature.

The graphene-coated fibreglass back panel is said to offer improved thermal conductivity. It comes with a 7,700mm² VC cooling chamber with Graphene ice-sensing double-layer cooling technology. The Realme GT 7 is equipped with AI-backed features like AI Recording Summary, AI Elimination 2.0 and more.

The Realme GT 7 packs a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It has an IR sensor as well. The phone has an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, quad-band Beidou, dual-frequency GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.