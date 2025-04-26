Several killed in massive explosion at firecracker factory

Saharanpur: A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory Nihal Khedi village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Three workers died of burn injuries in the massive explosion. The sound of the blast in the early morning hours echoed in around a two-kilometre stretch.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, police personnel, a forensic team, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

Three operators of the factory have been taken into police custody. The unit possessed a license to manufacture firecrackers, the specific types of crackers being made were being probed.