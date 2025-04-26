Vivo launches new smartwatch: Price, Features

Mumbai: Vivo Watch 5 was launched in China. Vivo Watch 5 price in China starts at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the silicone strap option, while the leather variant costs CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600). The former is offered in Moonlight White and Night Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Vivo Watch 5 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 466×466 pixels resolution and Always-On Display support. The watch carries a crown and a function button. It runs on BlueOS 2.0 and comes with more than 100 preset workout modes. The watch has an AI-backed Athletic Trainer feature, which provides users with special running guidance like posture suggestions and fat-burning techniques.

Among other health and wellness features, the Vivo Watch 5 is equipped with heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep, and stress monitoring features. The smart wearable supports a 30-second blood pressure risk assessment feature. It can also track other heart health elements and help detect irregularities. The watch helps track users’ menstrual cycles and supports guided breathing exercises, as well.

The Vivo Watch 5 packs a 505mAh battery that is said to offer up to 22 days of continuous usage on a single charge. With heavy usage, it is claimed to last for up to 11 days. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou and NFC for payments. It is equipped with an inbuilt microphone for calls and has a 5ATM water resistance rating.