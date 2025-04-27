14 killed, 750 injured in oil port explosion

Tehran: 14 people lost their lives and 750 injured in a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran. Shahid Rajaee Port is Iran’s largest commercial port.

The powerful explosion was felt and heard about 50 kilometres away. Further, the shockwave was so strong that most of the port buildings were severely damaged. Thick, black smoke spread far and wide, resulting schools and office in Bandar Abbas, situated over 20 kilometres away, to be ordered shut.

Also Read: WTT Contender Tunis 2025: India’s Manush Shah and Diya Chitale wins mixed doubles title

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The port lies about 1,050 kilometres southeast of Tehran, along the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow gateway to the Persian Gulf through which 20% of global oil trade passes.The explosion comes at a time when Iran is holding a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman. However, there has been no indication of a link between the two events.