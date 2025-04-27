Know  Connection Between Fertility and Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is one of the most common sexual concerns that is currently rising among men. It is observed that this condition affects approximately 20%-30% of males between the age of 18- 60 years at some point in their lives.

As per experts, while premature ejaculation can undeniably impact certain dynamics, it does not directly cause infertility. Male fertility primarily depends on the quality, quantity, and delivery of sperm, and it affects only the timing of ejaculation, not these crucial fertility factors.

According to fertility experts, men who experience premature ejaculation still release normal semen containing sperm during ejaculation and these sperm maintain their ability to fertilize an egg. For couples trying to conceive, ejaculation needs to occur inside the vagina to allow sperm to travel toward the egg but if premature ejaculation happens consistently before vaginal penetration, it could make conception more challenging.

It is always recommended for men facing the issue of premature ejaculation to consider that effective treatments are available, including behavioural techniques, counselling and medication when appropriate. It is also crucial to remember that sexual health concerns are common and treatable. Most couples can achieve satisfying intimacy and family planning goals with proper support and information.”