Know health benefits of watermelon seeds

Watermelon seeds are surprisingly rich in essential nutrients. These tiny seeds are a powerhouse of protein, healthy fats, magnesium, zinc, and iron, all crucial for maintaining overall health. According to the National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), seeds such as those of watermelon can be a valuable addition to your diet. Consumed roasted, sprouted, or in powder form, watermelon seeds can support immunity, heart health, skin glow, and even metabolism.

According to nutritional research from the ICMR-NIN and USDA, watermelon seeds are low in calories but rich in macronutrients and antioxidants. They help enhance bodily functions and reduce inflammation. Here are the key health benefits of watermelon seeds.

1. Boosts heart health

Watermelon seeds contain magnesium and monounsaturated fatty acids, which play a role in regulating blood pressure and supporting heart function. According to the American Heart Association, magnesium helps maintain a steady heartbeat and prevents heart rhythm abnormalities.

2. Supports healthy skin

Rich in antioxidants and omega-6 fatty acids, watermelon seeds help fight skin-damaging free radicals. The zinc in these seeds also supports collagen production and wound healing, making them beneficial for acne-prone or aging skin.

3. Enhances digestion

Watermelon seeds, especially when sprouted, are high in dietary fibre. This fibre aids in smooth digestion, reduces bloating, and supports healthy bowel movements, a key component of gut health, as per the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

4. Aids in diabetes management

Magnesium plays a vital role in carbohydrate metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Studies published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggest that watermelon seeds may help regulate blood sugar levels when included in a balanced diet for people with Type 2 diabetes.

5. Improves male fertility

Zinc is a vital nutrient for reproductive health, and watermelon seeds are a good natural source of this mineral. Research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has linked adequate zinc levels with improved sperm quality and testosterone levels in men.

6. Supports muscle growth and repair

A 100-gram serving of watermelon seeds offers over 20 grams of protein. Protein is crucial for muscle development and post-workout recovery, making these seeds a great addition to diets of physically active individuals or vegetarians looking for plant-based protein sources.

7. Strengthens bones

Watermelon seeds are rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, minerals essential for maintaining bone density and preventing conditions like osteoporosis. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, regular intake of magnesium-rich foods supports long-term bone health.