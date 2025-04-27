Know which foods should a diabetic patient consume

Diabetes is a dangerous disease. When the glucose in the body starts decreasing, the sugar level starts going down. In such a situation, the body is not able to function properly.

Especially the risk of sugar going down increases in those people who take insulin and medicines. Due to this, many times the sugar level drops drastically. When the sugar level goes down, panic suddenly starts. Dizziness starts, and headache and spinning start. Many times there is trouble sleeping also. If you see such symptoms, then immediately check your sugar and try to manage it.

Glucose tablets: According to health experts, glucose tablets can be taken when the sugar level suddenly drops. Always carry them with you. When you feel low blood sugar, take 1 tablet. However, pay attention to the grams of the tablet.

Eat fresh fruits or dry fruits: If you are not able to understand anything and your sugar is going down, then eat fresh, lightly sweet fruits. If you want, you can also use dried fruits instead of fruits. When your sugar is down, you can also eat bananas, grapes, mangoes, and oranges. Eat 2 spoons of raisins; this also balances the sugar.

Candy: In case of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar, consume carbohydrates immediately. You can take up to 15 grams of carbohydrates. For this, you can eat gummy candies. This is plain sugar, which goes into the blood quickly and increases blood sugar. You will start seeing the difference in just 15 minutes.

Also Read: Know everyday habits that could be silently damaging the liver

Fat-free milk: If there is nothing in the house, drink a cup of lukewarm milk. This will help in increasing the blood sugar level. Yes, keep in mind that the milk should be fat-free. Milk contains carbohydrates and vitamins, which naturally increase the sugar level. And diabetes can be managed.

Juice: Although drinking juice is prohibited in diabetes. It increases blood sugar rapidly. But people whose sugar level is falling can get relief by drinking juice. You can make fresh fruit juice and drink it. This will increase the blood sugar level. When the sugar level goes down, drink apple, orange, pineapple, and cranberry juice.