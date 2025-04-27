Myths about pregnancy intimacy debunked

Open communication between partners about sexual desires and concerns is crucial, especially during pregnancy. Experts emphasizes the importance of seeking accurate information from professionals to ensure a healthy and fulfilling relationship during pregnancy.

Sex during pregnancy is often misunderstood, with many fearing it may harm the baby or cause complications. These fears, fuelled by taboos and misinformation, often prevent couples from seeking advice.

Myth 1: Sex during pregnancy is dangerous for the baby

Fact: In most normal pregnancies, sex is safe and can be enjoyable.

Benefits of sex during pregnancy include intimacy and bonding, reduced stress and anxiety and pain relief. However, follow the guidelines given by the expert.

Myth 2: Sex during pregnancy can cause miscarriage or premature labour

Fact: While there may be exceptions, in most cases, sex during pregnancy is not a risk factor for miscarriage or premature labour. Conditions where caution is advised include a history of preterm labour, placenta previa, or cervical insufficiency. One should consult an expert and clear all the doubts regarding this.

Myth 3: Certain positions should be avoided during sex during pregnancy

Fact: Most positions are safe, but as the pregnancy progresses, some positions may become more comfortable than others.

Tips for comfortable sex during pregnancy include experimenting with different positions, opting for pillows for support, and listening to the signs given by the body.

Myth 4: Orgasm during pregnancy can harm the baby

Fact: Orgasm is a natural bodily function and is not harmful to the baby.

The benefits of orgasm during pregnancy are helping with relaxation, pain relief and improved mood.