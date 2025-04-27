Simple tips to regulate body temperature

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), regulating core body temperature helps ensure optimal organ function, improves metabolic performance, and reduces the risk of stress-related illnesses. Several simple strategies can assist in this process and help you feel more comfortable throughout the day, regardless of the weather.

Your body naturally regulates temperature through sweating, shivering, and adjusting blood flow. However, external factors like heat, humidity, diet, or physical activity can disrupt this balance. Here are seven tips to regulate your body temperature.

1. Stay hydrated at all times

Water plays a key role in thermoregulation. It enables sweating and proper circulation, both crucial for cooling the body.Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water a day can support temperature balance, especially during hot and humid conditions.

2. Eat light and frequent meals

Heavy, greasy meals increase metabolic heat production and make you feel warmer. Opt for small, frequent meals with fruits, salads, and cooling foods like cucumbers or yoghurt.

3. Dress appropriately for the weather

Wearing breathable, loose-fitting clothes helps your body release heat efficiently. In summer, go for cotton or linen; in winter, dress in layers to trap body heat. The WHO recommends weather-appropriate clothing as the first step in external temperature control.

4. Avoid alcohol and caffeine in extreme heat

Both alcohol and caffeine are diuretics that can dehydrate your body and increase your internal temperature. The Mayo Clinic warns that these substances impair your body’s ability to cool down by limiting effective sweating and circulation.

5. Take regular breaks from heat or cold exposure

Whether you’re out in the sun or working in a cold environment, taking regular breaks indoors helps your body recalibrate. The NIH suggests cooling down in shaded or air-conditioned places or warming up during winter to prevent temperature-induced fatigue.

6. Engage in physical activity wisely

Exercising in extremely hot or cold temperatures can put your body at risk. Early morning or evening workouts in summer and proper warm-ups in winter are essential. The American College of Sports Medicine advises adapting your activity schedule to the climate to maintain thermoregulation.

7. Use cold compresses or warm packs when needed

Applying a cold compress to your neck, wrists, or forehead helps bring down body heat quickly. In winter, warm packs on your lower back or feet can help your body feel more balanced. This technique is widely recommended by medical professionals to ease sudden temperature fluctuations.