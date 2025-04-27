WTT Contender Tunis 2025: India’s Manush Shah and Diya Chitale wins mixed doubles title

Tunis: In Table Tennis, the Indian pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have bagged the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis 2025, held in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia. The Indian duo grabbed the title with 11-9, 5-11, 14-12, 3-11, 11-6 win over the second-seeded Japanese pair of Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto.

The third seeded Indian pair clinched a straight games win over Tunisian-Egyptian pair of Wassim Essid and Hana Godawhere in the semifinals.

Manush also qualified for the semifinal in the men’s doubles event with Manav Thakkar but fell 11-8,7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 10-12 against Germany’s Benedikt Duda and Andre Bertelsmeier in the semifinal.hitale’s run in the singles was cut short after an 11-8, 6-11, 7-11, 9-11 defeat to Germany’s Sabine Winter in the Round of 16. The 21-year-old had beaten compatriot Manika Batra in the round of 32 earlier.