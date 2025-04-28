A diet low in this vitamin may affect your memory

Vitamin K is afat-soluble vitamin. It plays a crucial role in several bodily functions, primarily in blood clotting and bone health. It comes in two main forms: K1 (phylloquinone), which is found primarily in green leafy vegetables, and K2 (menaquinone), which is found in fermented foods and animal products. Unlike many other vitamins, vitamin K is not typically used as a dietary supplement.

A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition has revealed that a deficiency of vitamin K may impair memory and accelerate cognitive decline. The study explored the effect of vitamin K on cognitive function in mice. The study revealed that mice with lower vitamin K levels in the brain had poorer cognitive function than mice that did not receive the low vitamin K diet.

Vitamin K keeps your bones strong and helps you prevent low bone density. Some studies suggest that consuming vitamin K-rich foods can help lower your chances of bone fractures and low bone density (osteopenia).

Vitamin K also helps boost heart health by reducing inflammation. It also helps prevent calcium buildup.

Low levels of vitamin K can raise the risk of uncontrolled bleeding. Some early symptoms of vitamin K deficiency include:

Feeling sleepy

Vomiting

Seizures

Bruising

Nose bleeds

Pale skin

Jaundice

Food sources of vitamin K:

Leafy greens: Kale, spinach

Vegetables: Broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage

Fermented foods

Meats, dairy products and eggs

Fruits: Blueberries and figs