Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes rapid skin cell turnover, leading to red, scaly patches primarily on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back. Ayurveda, India’s traditional system of medicine, focuses on balancing bodily energies, Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, to treat the root cause of the disease. According to the Ministry of AYUSH, Ayurvedic therapies, dietary changes, and herbal remedies have shown promise in managing psoriasis symptoms.

Unlike conventional treatments that manage symptoms, Ayurveda aims to restore systemic balance. It views psoriasis as a result of an imbalance in the doshas, particularly Vata and Kapha. Through detoxification, herbal medication, diet, and lifestyle changes, Ayurvedic treatment seeks to reduce inflammation and support skin regeneration, offering long-term relief rather than short-term suppression.

Below mentioned are seven Ayurvedic remedies and principles for managing psoriasis.

1. Panchakarma therapy for detoxification

Ayurveda recommends Panchakarma, a five-step cleansing process involving therapies like Vamana (emesis), Virechana (purgation), and Basti (medicated enema). This is believed to purify the blood and remove accumulated toxins, which may help in reducing the severity of psoriatic patches.

2. Herbal formulations like turmeric and neem

Anti-inflammatory herbs such as turmeric, neem, and guggul are commonly prescribed. Turmeric, in particular, is rich in curcumin, a compound studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognised turmeric’s therapeutic potential in various inflammatory conditions.

3. Use of medicated ghee and oils

Ayurvedic practitioners often prescribe medicated ghee like Mahatiktaka Ghrita and herbal oils like Karanj oil and Coconut oil infused with herbs for topical use. These soothe inflammation, reduce scaling, and help moisturise dry, flaky skin.

4. Diet based on dosha balance (Pathya-Apathya)

Diet plays a crucial role. Patients are advised to avoid spicy, oily, and fermented foods. Bitter vegetables like karela (bitter gourd) and leafy greens are encouraged to reduce Pitta imbalance and cool the system internally.

5. Stress management through yoga and meditation

Psoriasis flare-ups are often linked to emotional stress. Yoga asanas like Shavasana, meditation, and pranayama are recommended to calm the nervous system and help regulate the immune response naturally.

6. Avoiding environmental triggers

Ayurvedic guidelines also encourage minimising exposure to harsh chemicals, cold temperatures, and allergens which may trigger or worsen the symptoms of psoriasis.

7. Consistency and time are key

Ayurvedic treatments are not overnight cures. They require consistent practice over months. Regular follow-ups with certified Ayurvedic practitioners are important to tailor the treatment as per the individual’s prakriti (body constitution).