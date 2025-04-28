Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply after three days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower after three days in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 71,520, down by Rs 520. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8940, down by Rs 65. Gold price remained unchanged at Rs 72,040 for last three days.

On Thursday, gold price fell by Rs 80 gram. On Wednesday, gold price declined by Rs 2200 per 8 gram. On Tuesday, gold price gained by Rs 2200 per gram to Rs 74,320. Gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time on Tuesday. This was the highest gain of gold in a single day. On Monday, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. Gold price on Monday gained by Rs 760 per 8 gram. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 95,060/10 gram. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 87,138/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 96,350/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures stood at Rs 94,818 per 10 gram, down Rs 174/10 gram. Silver futures prices dropped by Rs 641/kg, to Rs 95,800/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,309.31 an ounce. Gold hit a record high of $3,500.05 on April 22. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $3,320.30. Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $32.87 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1% at $970.80 and palladium lost 0.6% to $942.71.