Indian Army responds effectively to ceasefire violations by Pakistan

Srinagar: The Indian Army has responded swiftly and effectively to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kupwara districts on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing for the fourth consecutive night. The previous three ceasefires were in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors.

‘During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts,’ the Indian Army said in a statement. This was the first time that the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire in the Poonch sector.

This comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following last week’s terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, in the valley.