Indian Railways to operate special trains to Jammu: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate four special trains to Jammu. The national transporter has decided to run Special trains to Jammu Tawi and Katra. These are as follows:

Train Number 04606 Katra to Guwahati Reserved Special Express

Train number 04606 Katra to Guwahati Reserved Special Express will run on five days from SVDK. The train will run every Friday from May 2 to May 30. The train will be composed of Sleeper Class coaches only. The train will depart from Katra at 21:30 hrs to reach Guwahati at 19:10 hrs, on the third day.

During its journey, the train number 04606 Katra-Guwahati Special train will stop at 31 stations en route. These are — Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Dhandari Kalan, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjehanpur, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Jaunpur Jn., Ghazipur City, Ballia, Suraimanpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni Junction, Begu Sarai, Khagaria Jn, Naugachia, Katihar Jn, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch behar, New Bongaigaon, Goalpara Town, and Kamakhya.

Train Number 04605 Guwahati to Katra Reserved Special Express

Train number 04605, Guwahati to Katra Reserved Special Express, will run on five days from Guwahati. The train will run every Monday from May 5 to June 2. The train will be composed of Sleeper Class coaches only. The train will depart from Guwahati at 23:20 hrs to reach SVDK at 20:45 hrs, on the third day.

During its journey, the train number 04605 Guwahati-Katra Special train will halt at 31 stations en route. These are — Kamakhya, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch behar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar Jn, Naugachia, Khagaria Jn, Begu Sarai, Barauni Junction, Hajipur, Chhapra, Suraimanpur, Ballia, Ghazipur City, Jaunpur Jn, Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Shahjehanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Ambala Cantt, Dhandari Kalan, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi, and Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan.

Train Number 04610 Jammu Tawi to Varanasi Reserved Superfast Special Express

Train number 04610 Jammu Tawi to Varanasi Reserved Superfast Special Express will run 10 trips between May 8 and July 10. The train will depart from Jammu Tawi at 06:20 hrs to reach Varanasi at 05:10 hrs, the next day.

During its journey, the train number 04610 Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Special train will stop at nine stations en route. These are — Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Dhandari Kalan, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur Junction, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow and Sultanpur.

Train Number 04609 Varanasi to Jammu Tawi Reserved Superfast Special Express

Train number 04609 Varanasi to Jammu Tawi Reserved Superfast Special Express will run 10 trips between May 9 and July 11. The train will leave Varanasi at 09:00 hrs to reach Jammu Tawi at 07:45, the next day.

During its journey, the train number 04609 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Special train will halt at nine stations en route. These are – Sultanpur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Saharanpur Junction, Ambala Cantt, Dhandari Kalan, Jalandhar Cantt, and Pathankot Cantt.