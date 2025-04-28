Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: bookings open: Details

New Delhi: The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will reopen on 30th June 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that 5 batches, each consisting of 50 devotees and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 devotees, will be travelling to the holy destination between June and August.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not taken place since 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent border standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Recognised as the abode of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar holds utmost religious significance for Hindus.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is open to eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports. Devotees can visit the official website (http://kmy.gov.in./) launched by the central government, where they can fill out the application for the Yatra.

The last date to apply for the Yatra is May 13, 2025. The application portal will close after this date.

Selected applicants would be informed through automated messages to their registered email ID/ mobile number after the random computerised draw of lots.

What is the duration of the pilgrimage

Route Duration

Lipulekh Pass 22 Days

Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) 21 Days

Devotees visiting Kailash Mansarovar through the Lipulekh Pass will have to pay Rs 1.74 per person. Meanwhile, those using the Nathu La Pass will have to fork out Rs 2.83 lakh.

The travellers will have to spend three to four days in Delhi for preparations and medical tests before the start of the Yatra. They will be undergoing the medical tests at the Delhi Heart & Lung Institute (DHLI).

There is also a second medical check at Gunji (altitude of 3,220 metres) on the Lipulekh route, and at Sherathang (altitude 4,115 metres) on the Nathula route to assess body reaction to high altitude. Only those yatris who are found fit will be allowed to proceed further.

Once selected for the Yatra, the devotees must report in Delhi with the following documents:

Ordinary Indian passport, valid for at least six months as of September 1 of the current year.

Photograph: Colour, passport size

Indemnity Bond executed on a non-judicial stamp paper of Rs 100

Undertaking for evacuation by helicopter in case of emergency

Consent Form for cremation of mortal remains on the Chinese side in case of death there

Here’s how you can register:

Go to the official website: kmy.gov.in

Carefully fill out the online application form with correct details.

Upload the required documents:

Passport-size photo

Scanned copy of a valid Indian passport

Submit the medical fitness certificate (as per guidelines).

Pay the registration fees.

Wait for confirmation and selection announcement.

No more physical documents, letters, or faxes required.