Market capitalization of 6 of top 10 most valued firms gain by Rs 1.18 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization of six of the top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs1,18,626.24 crore last week. During the week, the BSE Sensex rose by 659.33 points or 0.83%, while the NSE Nifty added 187.7 points or 0.78%. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC registered growth in their valuations, whereas Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever saw declines.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

TCS recorded the highest increase in market value, adding Rs 53,692.42 crore to reach Rs 12,47,281.40 crore. Reliance Industries’ valuation rose by Rs 34,507.55 crore to Rs 17,59,276.14 crore. Infosys saw its market cap jump by Rs 24,919.58 crore to Rs 6,14,766.06 crore, while HDFC Bank’s valuation grew by Rs 2,907.85 crore to Rs 14,61,842.17 crore.

State Bank of India’s market cap climbed Rs 1,472.57 crore to Rs 7,12,854.03 crore, and ITC’s rose by Rs 1,126.27 crore to Rs 5,35,792.04 crore.

On the downside, Bharti Airtel’s valuation dropped by Rs 41,967.5 crore to Rs 10,35,274.24 crore, and Hindustan Unilever’s fell by Rs 10,114.99 crore to Rs 5,47,830.70 crore. Bajaj Finance’s market cap declined by Rs 1,863.83 crore to Rs 5,66,197.30 crore, while ICICI Bank’s dipped by Rs 1,130.07 crore to Rs 10,00,818.79 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.