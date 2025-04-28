Union government bans 16 Pakistani media YouTube channels

New Delhi: The Union government has banned 16 Pakistani media YouTube channels. The banned YouTube channels include Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Razi Naama, GNN and Irshad Bhatti. These channels were banned on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs “for spreading communally sensitive content and misinformation against India.

‘On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir,’ said government statement.

The decision was taken in the aftermath of the terror attack at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 26 people were killed.