24 Maoists, including 14 with total bounty of Rs 28.50 lakh, surrender before police

Bijapur: A total of 24 Maoists, including 14 carrying a reward of Rs 28.50 lakhs, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh. The surrendered Maoists belong to different formations of east Bastar division, Partapur area committee and west Bastar division of the Maoists. Of them, Sudru Hemla (33), a member of Bhairamgarh area committee, and Kamli Modiam alias Urmila (36), Partapur area committee member, carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads. Jaymoti Punem (24) and Mangu Punem (21) carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

‘Shamnath Kunjam (40), Chaitu Kursam (30), Buchchi Madvi alias Roshni (25), Sukhmati Ursa (28) and Somli Hemla (45) carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each, while Bujji Padam (20), Sukko Punem (28), Hidme Veko (22), Soni Korsa (30) and Lachha Tati (25) were carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh each,’ Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Since January 1, 2025, 213 Maoists involved in several incidents have been arrested, 203 Maoists have surrendered and a total of 90 Maoists have been killed in different encounters in the district.

In 2024, a total of 792 Maoists surrendered in Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, as per police.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government’s policy.