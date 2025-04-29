Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know date, time and significance

New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akhya Teej, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It marks a day of new beginnings, prosperity, and success. This festival is believed to bring good fortune, wealth, and success to those who observe it with devotion.

As per Drik Panchang, in 2025, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Wednesday, April 30. The date is determined based on the lunar calendar, and the festival takes place on the third day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaishakha, which generally occurs in April.

The time period for performing rituals and prayers is called the ‘Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat’. As per the Drik Panchang, the timings of the Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat – 05:42 AM to 12:19 PM.

Tritiya Tithi Begins – 05:31 PM on Apr 29, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends – 02:12 PM on Apr 30, 2025

Akshaya Tritiya is considered the day of infinite (Akshaya) prosperity, where every good deed or purchase done on this day is believed to multiply and grow. The word “Akshaya” translates to “that which never diminishes” or “eternal,” symbolizing an abundance of wealth and fortune.

Religious Significance:

1. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi:

Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, the deities of wealth, prosperity, and well-being. It is believed that worshipping them on this day brings blessings of wealth, happiness, and prosperity to devotees.

2. Treasure of Lord Kubera:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, began his reign on Akshaya Tritiya. People believe that the day marks a period of financial prosperity, and it’s an ideal time to invest in wealth-building endeavors, especially buying gold or property.

3. The Pandavas’ Return to Hastinapur:

Another significant story related to Akshaya Tritiya is its association with the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna gave the Akshaya Patra (a magical vessel) to the Pandavas, which never ran out of food. This symbolizes abundance and blessings that never diminish.

4. Jainism:

For Jains, Akshaya Tritiya commemorates the last sermon of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara. This day marks his achievement of nirvana (spiritual liberation), making it an important day for Jains as well.

Here’s how you can celebrate it:

1. Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi:

Devotees perform rituals and prayers for prosperity and success. Offering prayers, chanting mantras, and conducting pujas are common ways to honor Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

2. Buying Gold and Jewels:

One of the most popular traditions on Akshaya Tritiya is buying gold, silver, or jewellery. It is believed that buying these items on this day will bring good fortune and financial prosperity.

3. Charity and Donations:

Giving back to the less fortunate is also an important part of Akshaya Tritiya. People donate food, clothes, and money to charity, believing it will earn them blessings and good fortune.

4. Starting New Ventures:

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an ideal time for starting new projects, businesses, or ventures. Many people buy property, open new bank accounts, or start new business ventures on this day.

5. Performing Pujas and Fasting:

Some people also observe a fast and perform special pujas dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to seek their blessings.