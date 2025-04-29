Astrological predictions for today, April 29

Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwitiya of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 5:32 pm today. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 3:54 pm today. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 6:47 pm today. Apart from this, Lord Parshuram’s birth anniversary will be celebrated today.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will get special respect from social and family people. Do not let laziness dominate you today. This may affect your work capacity. The support and guidance of experienced people will be helpful for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not share your special plan with anyone today. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, there will be a positive change in your personality. Today is the right time to complete any pending work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, due to better improvement in business functioning, your work will be completed on time. This time is good for collecting pending payments and strengthening financial conditions. People associated with sports will get a good opportunity to show their talent.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, before doing any work, getting information related to it will bring more success. Do not share your plans and activities with anyone today. People working in multinational companies are likely to get promotion today. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Whatever work you will be given today, you will do it well. You will get good results from your hard work in business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today is a time of achievements. Today, you will put all your hard work and energy towards your work. Mutual relations will remain cordial. Business work will improve.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, if something is being told by seniors and bosses at the workplace, then take it seriously, and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings. Today, you will do financial planning for the progress of the business.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. The pace of your work will increase, which will give you good money. Your friendship with friends will become stronger. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, there will be mutual harmony in your family. Everything will be fine today from a business point of view. Your income will be good.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be happy to see that people will respect you.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 4

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. Try to focus on the thoughts related to your purpose. With the help of other people, your pending work will be completed today.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 1