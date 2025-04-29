Know mysteries related to Kailash Mountain

New Delhi: The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will reopen on 30th June 2025. Recognised as the abode of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar holds utmost religious significance for Hindus.

Kailash is not only a holy religious place for the Hindus, but Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs also consider the place sacred. Mount Kailash, which is called the gate of heaven, has many such mysteries that even scientists have not been able to uncover till now.

The height of Mount Kailash is less than Everest, yet no one has been able to climb Mount Kailash to date. People who have tried to climb this mountain say that by climbing a little height on the mountain, many types of changes start taking place in the body. Hundreds of people from different countries have tried to climb Kailash, but they have been unsuccessful.

There are Manasarovar and Rakshas Tal on Kailash. The conditions for both of them are the same; the places are nearby, but still, many differences are seen in them. While the water of Manasarovar Tal is sweet, the water of Rakshas Tal is salty. Despite being in the same place, the quality and colour of the water of these two lakes are different. Science does not yet have an answer as to why this is so.

It is also said that the speed of time changes on Mount Kailash. People who have visited Kailash have reported from their experience that the speed of time increases as soon as one reaches here. The clocks start moving fast, and thus, people go into a state of confusion. Thus, Kailash is also known as the Time Warp Zone.

The shape of Mount Kailash is also different from other mountains. When it is seen from above, it appears to be in the shape of a swastika. The swastika is considered an auspicious symbol in Hinduism. This kind of shape is not found on any other mountain in the world.

A smooth and straight wall-like structure is seen on the southern side of Mount Kailash; it appears like a huge mirror.