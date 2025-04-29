Lord Hanuman Mantras To Chant

Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. He is regarded to be an embodiment of devotion (Bhakti), service (Seva) and surrender (samarpan, egolessness). He is considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is known by various names such as Anjaneya, Anjani Putra, Bajarangabali, Mahaveer, Maruti, Pavanputra, etc.

Lord Hanuman is also called the “Monkey God” in the west since he took birth in the head and body of a monkey. He is the son of the Wind god Vayu and is also the Senapati or Army chief of Lord Rama.

Lord Hanuman. He is seen as a representation of loyalty, devotion, and selfless service.

Mantras To Chant

1. Hanuman Moola Mantra

Om Shri Hanumate Namah?

2. Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi?

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat?

3. Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Mantra

Also Read: Motorola launches Moto Buds Loop and Moto Watch Fit

Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham?

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye?

This famous Aarti of Lord Hanuman is recited on most occasions related to Lord Hanuman.

Aarti Kije Hanuman Lala Ki? Dusht Dalan Ragunath Kala Ki?

Jake Bal Se Girivar Kaanpe? Rog Dosh Ja Ke Nikat Na Jhaanke?

Anjani Putra Maha Baldaaee? Santan Ke Prabhu Sada Sahai?

De Beera Raghunath Pathaaye? Lanka Jaari Siya Sudhi Laaye?

Lanka So Kot Samundra-Si Khai? Jaat Pavan Sut Baar Na Lai?

Lanka Jaari Asur Sanhare? Siyaramji Ke Kaaj Sanvare?

Lakshman Moorchhit Pade Sakaare? Aani Sajeevan Pran Ubaare?

Paithi Pataal Tori Jam-kaare? Ahiravan Ke Bhuja Ukhaare?

Baayen Bhuja Asur Dal Mare? Daahine Bhuja Santjan Tare?

Sur Nar Muni Aarti Utare? Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Uchaare?

Kanchan Thaar Kapoor Lau Chhaai? Aarti Karat Anjana Maai?

Jo Hanumanji Ki Aarti Gaave? Basi Baikunth Param Pad Pave?