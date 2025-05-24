How to do Padmasana perfectly

Mumbai: Padmasana or Lotus position is a cross-legged yoga posture which helps deepen meditation by calming the mind and alleviating various physical ailments. A regular practice of this posture aids in overall blossoming of the practitioner, just like a lotus. In Chinese and Tibetan Buddhism, the Lotus pose is also known as Vajra position.

Benefits of Padmasana :

1.Opens up the hips.

2.Stretches the ankles and knees.

3.Calms the brain.

4.Increases awareness and attentiveness.

5.Keeps the spine straight.

6.Helps develop good posture.

7.Eases menstrual discomfort and sciatica.

8.Helps keeps joints and ligaments flexible.

Steps to do Padmasana :

1. Sit on the floor or on a mat with legs stretched out in front of you while keeping the spine erect.

2. Bend the right knee and place it on the left thigh. Make sure that the sole of the feet point upward and the heel is close to the abdomen.

3. Now, repeat the same step with the other leg.

4. With both the legs crossed and feet placed on opposite thighs, place your hands on the knees in mudra position.

5. Keep the head straight and spine erect.

6. Hold and continue with gentle long breaths in and out.